Prep Bowling: Panthers Compete at Conference Meet

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ bowling team finished fourth — as did the boys’ — at yesterday’s Southeast Conference Bowling Meet.

The girls’ just missed out on third place — finishing fourth by a mere seven pins.

Eden Svoboda rolled a series 357 to lead Mount Pleasant — pacing the Panthers with a series high 192 in game one.

Keokuk’s Jasmine Saunders was crowned the individual champion — rolling up a series 440 to earn the conference crown.

The boys’ finished 4th out of five teams — they were paced by Cole Wohlleber, who rolled a series 362.

Levi Svoboda finished with a series 347 for the Panthers, as well.

Washington’s Ethan Zieglowsky was the conference champion, he bowled a series 451.

View the full results here: