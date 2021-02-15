Prep Basketball: New London Ready for Postseason Push

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London — The 1A Boys’ Regional Tournament Trail gets underway in full tonight as first round action begins for several area teams.

Tonight the KILJ Tournament Trail brings us to New London, where the defacto Super Conference champions will take on Lisbon in their playoff opener.

The Lions enter tournament play at 11-8 and have won three of their last five, including closing out the regular season with a dominant 56-16 win over Midland last Tuesday.

Lisbon is led by junior Kole Becker, who is scoring 17.2 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and 44% shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, their might not be a hotter team in 1A than New London, who enters the postseason at 16-4, winners of six straight and 11 of 12.

Sophomore guard Blaise Porter has elevated his game over the last month, now pouring in 22.8 points per game, to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Forward Kade Benjamin is second on the team averaging 18.6 points per game and 8.5 rebounds.

New London has taken the only other matchup between the programs, a 67-46 win back on February 25th of 2017.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Action will start with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show at 6:45 p.m.

