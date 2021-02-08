Prep Basketball: Lopreato Sets Records, Schedule For Tonight

Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 8, 2021

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

KILJ — Following Andrea Lopreato’s earth-shattering performance on Friday against Burlington, where she erupted for 37 points and 16 rebounds, the star sophomore also broke two long-standing school records.

Lopreato broke the record for sophomore high points in a game, which was previously set by Taylor Shull, who, as a sophomore, scored 31 points.

Lopreato also broke the record for single game points scored ever — the record was previously held by Darlene Corey, who finished with 34 points. Lopreato made 13-of-19 field goals in the win for the Panthers on Friday, improving to 10-9 in the process.

The Panthers girls’, as currently scheduled, are off until Friday when they take on Fairfield.

Here’s tonight’s schedule:

  • Mount Pleasant boys’ vs. Ottumwa (FM 105.5)
  • Washington boys’ vs. Williamsburg
  • Keokuk boys’ at Burlington
  • West Burlington at Fairfield (doubleheader)
  • Danville boys’ vs. Fort Madison
  • WACO at Central Lee (doubleheader)
  • Mediapolis boys’ vs. Louisa-Muscatine