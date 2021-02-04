Prep Basketball: Changes A Plenty for Panther Boys’, Girls’

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Mount Pleasant) — The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are doing some late season shuffling.

The Panther boys’ game tonight against Burlington has been postponed due to wintry weather.

Now, the Panthers will play that game on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Panther girls’ will play Pekin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon as well.

That game will take the place of their Monday night affair with Ottumwa, which has been cancelled because of Health and Safety Protocols with the Ottumwa girls’ program.

Both of those games will be heard on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.