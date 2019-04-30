Preliminary Weather Summary

Preliminary Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The last full week of April experienced wetter than average conditions across parts of northern and eastern Iowa, and near to drier than average conditions moving south. Temperatures also varied across the state with southern Iowa a few degrees warmer than average; the rest of Iowa was near normal.

A low pressure center spun through Iowa on Monday (22nd), leaving measurable rainfall across much of the state’s northern half. Rainfall totals were generally in the range of 0.20 – 0.60 inches with a few stations reporting over an inch; Bellevue Lock and Dam (Jackson County) reported 1.37 inches of rain, 1.25 inches above average. A strong attendant cold front produced severe thunderstorms as it moved through eastern Iowa. Severe hail was reported in Muscatine (Muscatine County). Severe straight-line winds were also reported in Linn County, causing damage to power poles and trees in Mt. Vernon. Tuesday (23rd) was mostly sunny and warm as high pressure dominated the upper Midwest. Daytime highs reached into the mid-60s. Southeastern Iowa experienced light rainfall during the morning hours on Wednesday (24th). Only a few stations reported measurable rainfall; Donnellson (Lee County) picked up 0.06 inches.

A cold front entered northwestern Iowa overnight into Thursday (25th) marking a return to a more active weather pattern through the end of the reporting period. Rain totals prior to 7:00 am on Thursday ranged from 0.18 inches in Sheldon (O’Brien County) to 0.70 in Rock Rapids (Lyon County). As the front moved through the state, measurable rain fell across much of Iowa with heavier amounts in the northwest and southeast; Salem (Henry County) reported 0.45 inches. Friday (26th) began clear and cooler with cloud cover and spotty rain showers moving into western Iowa ahead of the next system to impact Iowa. This late season storm brought snow across northern Iowa with the northeast receiving amounts between two to five inches; Dubuque (Dubuque County) reported five inches. Much of Iowa also received measurable rainfall, generally between 0.20 to 0.50 inches. Overnight lows were below freezing for the northern two-thirds of Iowa. Sunday (28th) was cold statewide with daytime highs in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south, 10 – 20 degrees below average.

Temperatures for the week averaged 53.0 degrees or 0.8 degrees cooler than normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.73 inches while normal for the week is 0.94 inches. The week’s high temperature of 79 degrees was observed in Spencer (Clay County) and Sioux City (Woodbury County) on the 24th, on average 14 degrees warmer than average. Stanley (Buchanan County) reported the week’s low temperature of 22 degrees on the 28th, 18 degrees below average. Maquoketa (Jackson County) reported the week’s highest precipitation total of 2.31 inches, 1.53 inches above average.