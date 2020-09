Pre-Teen Injured in ATV Accident

Twelve year old Sarah Breitenstein of Farmington was thrown from the ATV she was operating Friday evening. Emergency responders were called to 2975 179th Avenue at about 7 :15 pm. The girl was taking a curve, lost control of the 4 wheeler and was thrown off into a ditch. She was taken by ambulance to Ft. Madison Community Hospital and then transported by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City.