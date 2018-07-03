Prairie Meadows Donates $5,000 to Midwest Old Threshers

Betterment Grant will help fund the restoration of Iowa’s last regular service streetcar

July 3, 2018 – Mount Pleasant. Prairie Meadows recently awarded the Midwest Old Settlers and Threshers Association a Community Betterment Grant. Prairie Meadows is a nonprofit business dedicated to lessening the burden of government by promoting economic development, tourism, and education in the state of Iowa. The grant will help fund the continued restoration efforts for Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Northern trolley # 381. Car # 381 is an important piece of Iowa transportation history. Originally built for service in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1930, car 381 was purchased by the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Northern and operated in those cities from 1947 until August 1, 1958. By this time, all other cities in Iowa that operated electric railway passenger transportation had already closed their doors. Therefore, Car # 381 was the last passenger streetcar to operate in regular service in the state of Iowa. The car briefly resided in a park after service ended until the City of Waterloo donated the car to Old Threshers in 1971 for the newly built Midwest Electric Railway, the electric trolley line that provides transportation to reunion visitors to the organizations 1860’s Log Prairie Village.

“Old Threshers is very excited to receive this grant for the support of our Midwest Electric Railway operations. These funds will help us in the restoration of Car # 381 and put it back on the tracks to do what it was created for, passenger transportation. With car #381 being the last operating passenger car in Iowa, it becomes a must for us to make sure that we keep this great piece of Iowa history around.” – Terry McWilliams CEO of Midwest Old Threshers

The Community Betterment Grant will improve the lives of people in Southeast Iowa by enabling the Midwest Old Threshers to complete the next phase of the restoration project. The $5,000 grant will allow Old Threshers to rebuild the remaining two traction motors that propel the car. Four large 600v DC electric motors sit under the car and propel the cars movement. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.

“As a nonprofit company, it is our mission to support our community. From funding meals for hungry children to renovating city parks, Prairie Meadows makes a huge difference in Iowa. We are so grateful that we have the means and opportunities to help our community and its members,” said Gary Palmer, President & CEO of Prairie Meadows.

