Police Looking for Information

November 8 at about 6 am Mount Pleasant Police were called to the Comfort Stay at 905 W. Washington Street to investigate a report of an armed robbery and theft of a vehicle. It was determined that a man and a woman entered a room, armed with weapons and took a van owned by one of the room’s occupants. Police later located the van and two weapons matching the description of the guns used in the incident. Persons of interest in the ongoing investigation are:

Kelsey Williams, De’Von Young and Megan French of Fairfield and Burlington and Shianne Timm and Devin Hager, addresses unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 319-385-1450.