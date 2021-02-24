Police Investigating Stabbing

The Mount Pleasant Police have released a few details regarding an incident that occurred Tuesday morning on North Broadway. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1110 N. Broadway at about 8:30 am. They found a 47 year old woman with a large knife in her abdomen. At first, the victim identified a possible suspect but officers were unable to locate the man. As the investigation continued several inconsistencies became apparent. The victim was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City. The investigation is ongoing. Police did say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.