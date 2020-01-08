Police Investigating Stabbing Incident

Mount Pleasant Police continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred Tuesday at about 11 pm. Police and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call from 1202 N. Palm Avenue. The victim and his girlfriend were located and the victim was transported to the Henry County Health Center. He was later released. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no immediate threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Mount Pleasant Police at 319-385-1450.