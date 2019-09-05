Police Execute Warrant

On 9/5/19, the Mt Pleasant Police Department executed a search warrant at 1301 E Haynes Apt 206, the residence of Alissa Puffinbarger Age 19 and Kendall Watkins Age 22 following an ongoing investigation and numerous complaints of drug activity.

During the warrant marijuana, scales, US Currency, and other items consistent with Distribution of Marijuana were seized. Other information showed sales to young adults and students.

As a result of the investigation, Puffinbarger was charged and turned over to the Henry County Jail pending arraignment.

Watkins was not arrested at this time and more charges are expected. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole.

This investigation was partially a result of concerned citizens assisting by calling in suspicious activity. Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.