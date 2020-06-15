Pole Barn and Garage Fire

The New London Fire Department was called out Sunday afternoon at about 3 pm to the 2600 block of Quincy Avenue. Chief Brad Helmerson said a pole barn and garage were basically gutted by the blaze. The fire did not reach the house on the property but some of the siding melted from the heat. No one was hurt. Mount Pleasant Fire was called for mutual aid sending 6 fire fighters to help the 11 from the New London Department. Crews were on the scene for about 2 hours.