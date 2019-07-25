Player Turned Coach: Wapello’s Hahnbaum Reminisces, Leads for Arrows in State Trip

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Five summers ago, Ashley Hahnbaum was wearing the blue and gold of Wapello High School

Five summers later, she still is.

Although this time, she makes her home in the third base coach’s box instead of the batter’s box.

Hahnbaum, in her first season as head coach of Wapello High School, delivered the Arrows to the state softball tournament for the first time since 1999.

And; she did it with the senior this year that she played with in her senior season — when they were 8th graders.

“It certainly adds to the [emotions]” Hahnbaum said following her team’s loss in a consolation game against Dyersville Beckman Catholic, one in which the Arrows the lost 5-3.

“These girls have been amazing, and it’s been a great ride” explained Hahnbaum.

The young head coach was once a star of Wapello High School, leading the Arrows to a 24-7 record her senior season, drilling seven home runs.

They came within one game of making the state tournament that season, eventually falling to perennial power Iowa City Regina.

This year, they made sure they’d make it if they had the chance — and they did.

And really, at the end of the day, the results from this week won’t matter.

Yeah, they would have loved to win a game — or a couple — but being here, represents so much for Wapello and their supporters in Louisa County.

“I expected us to be here” Hahnbaum laughed, “the girls did too, but I don’t think anyone else did.”

The Arrows got here after catching fire in the postseason, winning three straight: 8-1 over Cardinal, 9-0 over West Branch, and 4-3 over Pekin.

They fell in their state opener 6-0 to #1 North Linn.

“We’re going to come in here next year very motivated” said Hahnbaum of what this experience at state meant to her girls.

The first-year coach also recognized how crazy it is to be here, in her first season, alongside some of the very best coaches in the state.

“I have so much admiration and respect for these [great] coaches, it’s just been a remarkable time down here.”

It’s one Hahnbaum and her players won’t soon forget.

Congrats to the Wapello Arrows on an outstanding 2019 season.

(Photo Courtesy: Chad Lolling)