Pickups Collide

On December 30, at approximately 1:46 p.m., a two-vehicle collision with injuries was reported at the Henry-Washington County line on Highway 218. The collision occurred in the south bound lanes between a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2014 Ford F150. The Colorado was driven by Victor Elias Rodriguez, 39 of Mount Pleasant, and the F150 was driven by Charles Anderson, 45 of Washington. The collision occurred between the front of the Rodriquez vehicle and the rear of the Anderson vehicle. The collision is still under investigation. A passenger was treated for injuries and transported to the Henry County Health Center.