Pickup/Skate Boarder Collision

Thursday afternoon just after 2 pm Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the intersection of Adams and Washington Streets for an accident involving a pickup truck and a skateboarder. It was determined by police that a juvenile on a skateboard was westbound through the Fast Break parking lot, attempting to cross Adams Street. The traffic signal at the corner showed as “do not cross” at that time. The pickup was southbound on Adams, turning east onto Washington when it hit the skateboarder who was dragged several feet. The Henry County Ambulance was called to the scene but the juvenile and his mother declined treatment. No citations were issued because the truck had the right of way. The police report did not identify either the driver or the skateboarder.