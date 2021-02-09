Pickup Hits Tree

At approximately 1:12PM on February 8 Samuel R Letcher Jr. of Keokuk, Iowa, was northbound in the 2000 grid of US 218 when he lost control of his pickup as he passed through an area of light blowing snow. The pickup entered the east ditch and struck a small tree. Damage was estimated at $4500.00. No injuries were reported. The accident was investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The Iowa State Patrol also responded to the scene.