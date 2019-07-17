Pickup Found in the Skunk River

At approximately 10:14AM on Sunday morning May 5, 2019, Shane Manning of rural New London, Iowa called into the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to report that his Blue 2008 GMC pickup was stolen from his residence sometime over the evening hours.

On July 16 at approximately 4:01PM the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to report locating a submerged pickup in the Skunk River that was reported stolen in Henry County.

Investigation into the incident is still on going.