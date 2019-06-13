Physicians & Clinics to host open house events in Winfield and Wayland

The Winfield Clinic and Wayland Clinic invite area residents to attend open houses hosted in each of these two communities. This is an opportunity to meet Dr. Joel Ryon, advance practice providers Jessi Richmond, ARNP, and Ashley Greiner, ARNP, along with support staff Mary Kay Rappenecker and Lisa McCabe. Community members will also learn more about the healthcare services offered at each clinic and enjoy refreshments.

The Winfield Clinic Open House will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. The open house will be hosted at the Winfield Clinic by Henry County Health Center.

The Wayland Clinic Open House will be held at the Wayland Community Center on Monday, June 24, from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. This event is being hosted by the Wayland Economic Development Group.