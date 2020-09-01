Phyllis McNeeley Totemeier

Phyllis McNeeley Totemeier, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly Lowell, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Henry County Health Center Emergency Department. She was born May 21, 1950 in Burlington to John “Jack” Frederick and Pauline Edith McClure McNeeley.

She was a graduate of Winfield Mt. Union High School and was a member of the United Methodist Church. Phyllis enjoyed bowling, fishing, country music, was a people person and an avid reader.

Survivors include her daughter Dawn Marie Totemeier of Mt. Pleasant; brother Dale (Lanora) McNeeley of Lowell; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jerry McNeeley and sister Judy Pepmeyer.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday at Burge Cemetery, New London with Pastor David Mixon officiating. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.