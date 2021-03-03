Phyllis Marie Breuer Hughes

Phyllis Marie Breuer Hughes, 91, of New London, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at New London Specialty Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Salem Congregational Church, Salem, Iowa with burial following at Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a memorial has been established to the church.

