Philip Crawford

E. Philip Crawford, age 96, died Thursday July 12, 2018 at the Van Vorhies Haus in Mt. Pleasant. The son of Elsa M. and Laura (Hewitt) Crawford, he was born August 12, 1921 at Olds. On November 16, 1945 he married Viola M. Neil at Mt. Union; she died January 5, 2010. He was a graduate of the Olds High School. He served in the Army during WWII stationed in Germany with the 305 bomber squadron. He was a lifelong member of the Olds Church, the Olds American Legion, a former township clerk, and was the director of Midwest Old Threshers in the 50s and 60s. He enjoyed genealogy, reading about American History, woodworking and restoring cars. He was a steward of the land, farming his entire life.

Survivors include; three daughters, Carmen and Dave Heaton of Mt. Pleasant; Mary E. Crawford of Georgetown, Texas; Jo Ellen Crawford of Falls City, Nebraska. One son, William and Karolyn Crawford of Winfield; four grandchildren, Mary Heaton Carrick(Ben), David A. Heaton, Philip W. Crawford and Anna K. Crawford; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Patrick Carrick; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and four brothers.

The funeral service will be Tuesday July 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. Interment will follow at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service. A general memorial has been established in his name