Pauline J. Cota

Pauline J. Cota, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Henry County Health Center.

A private funeral service will be held. Following the service cremation will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Arizona at a later date. A Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for a charity to be determined. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, and on-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 2, 1935, in Glendale, AZ, Pauline Julia was the daughter of Romulo and Julia (Garcia) Campos. Pauline spent her childhood in Van Nuys, CA. She married Joe Cota, who preceded her in death. She moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1996 and considered it her home ever since.

Devoted to her children and grandchildren, Pauline was a homemaker. She provided in home health care to those in need. She loved music and dancing, along with crocheting. Known to all as “Grandma,” Pauline was an incredible cook. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and in her younger days was active in the Altar and Rosary Society.

Sharing in Pauline’s life are a daughter, Gloria (Cesar) Avila of Beaver Dam, WI; two sons, Ray (Jackie) Cervantez of Burlington, IA and Harold Campos of Fox Lake, WI; grandchildren, Cynthia Carrazco, Ashley Holl, Nicole Sandoval, Nicholas Sandoval, and Martin Cervantez, along with additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Romula (Rayme) Campos and Joe (Leslie) Campos and two sisters, Julie (Arturo) Rivera and Joann Campos, all of Arizona.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Jesse Campos and Carlos Campos; a sister, Nellie Campos; and three grandchildren.