Paula Anita Graham

Paula Anita Graham, 88, formerly of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Memory Care in New Braunfels, Texas.

She was born on September 24, 1932 in Bonaparte, Iowa, the daughter of Isaac and Opal (Shoemaker) McCracken. On October 26, 1951, she married Roy Thompson Graham in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three daughters: Teresa (Don) Losey, Lucinda (Dan Peters) Graham and Annette (Tom) Peitz; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Graham, Carrie Cline, Emily Cline, William Cline, Jessica Krogmeier, Alex Peitz and Mariah Peters; seven great grandchildren: Savannah, Willow, Brynnleigh and Henry Cline, Gabrielle Riley, Owen Krogmeier and Emerson Krogmeier and one sister: Lueene McCracken.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy; son: George Graham; eight brothers and sisters.

Paula received her Bachelor of Arts in History and Government at Parson’s College. She taught at St. Mary’s and Clark County School District. She was a member of the Democratic Party and Missouri State Teacher’s Association. She was an author of two books “Spirits” and “Poems Forever”. After working at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, she dedicated years helping employees that worked on nuclear lines receive compensation and medical care under EEOICPA. She was recognized by the US Congress for her tireless work on this for former employees and their families

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A private family service will be held at Schmitz Funeral Home Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Nancy St. Clair and Sally Barrett.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the Farmington Library.

