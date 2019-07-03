Patti M. Messer

Patti M. Messer, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Park Place Elder Care.

Visitation, with family present, will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will also greet friends for one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, near Trenton, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Trenton United Methodist Church or Every Step Hospice. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born April 21, 1934, in Birmingham, IA, Patti Marie was the daughter of John A. and Bessie Alice (Van Brogan) Leydens. She attended rural country schools, north of Mt. Pleasant, and was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. She married Donald Kelly. He preceded her in death after a lengthy illness, of which Patti was his loving caregiver for many years. Patti later married Karl Messer on November 18, 1995, in Trenton, IA.

During high school, Patti worked at Potter Drug and for Dr. Beebe. In her early years, Patti had a variety of jobs including working one summer at the Summer White House in Colorado during the Eisenhower administration, of which she served as the President’s secretary. For several years, she served as secretary to the president of Mt. Pleasant Bank and Trust, transitioning to Two Rivers Bank, prior to her retirement in 1995.

Patti was a member of Trenton United Methodist Church. When first married, Patti worked with horses. She would travel to various rodeos to participate in barrel racing events. Later in life, she enjoyed crocheting, golfing, and day trips. Patti liked to play cards and passed many enjoyable evenings playing Rummy, Pitch, or Thirty-five. Patti treasured the time she spent in Florida during the winter months.

Along with her loving husband, Karl Messer of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Patti is survived by three stepdaughters, Connie (John) Rich of Fairbury, IL, Barbara (Robert) Miller of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Karla Dougherty of Ankeny, IA; two sisters, Dorothy Garmoe of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Betty Harper of Davenport, IA; along with numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Kelly; eight brothers; five sisters; and a step-granddaughter, Josie Dunnett.