Patsy Huddle

Patsy Huddle, 87, of Wapello, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Wapello Specialty Care. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday December 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. For everyone’s safety, mask will be required and social distancing will be enforced. A memorial has been established in Patsy’s name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Patsy Ann Hamilton was born on June 7, 1933 in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Cecil and Myrtle (Baird) Hamilton. Patsy’s family grew up in the Morning Sun area, but when Patsy was a young girl she went to live in Wapello with her grandparents, Charles and Virginia Hamilton who raised her until her graduation from Wapello High School in 1950. On November 26, 1950, Patsy was united in marriage to Donald Burl Huddle in Wapello. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1990. Patsy was a lifelong cook; beginning her career at Jack Hamilton’s Clubhouse in Morning Sun and Washington before becoming the owner, along with her husband Don, of the Tomahawk Restaurant in Wapello. In her later years Patsy always enjoyed cooking out of her home for others and all who would visit her daily for “coffee.” She was an avid reader, loved all sports, especially her beloved Chicago Cubs, and was always interested in what others were doing, especially her grandchildren.

Patsy will be missed by her sons, Leslie (Rita) Huddle of Lafayette, Indiana, Roger (Debbie) Huddle of Wapello and Brian (Beth Holcomb) Huddle of Pella; grandchildren, Whitney (Tony) Hollenbaugh, Mitch (Robyn) Huddle, Andrew (Brittany) Huddle, Paul (Liz Russell) Huddle, Adam (Kassi) Huddle, Thomas (Erielle Espina) Huddle, Koert (Erica) Huddle, Alyssa (James) Stoner, Katelin (Micheal) Brees and Kelly Huddle (Sam) Wiseman; great-grandchildren, Cal, Taylor, Pete, Zoey, Brayden, Emma, Hunter, Calvin, Bennett, Genevieve, Maddox, Kaia, Lexi and Christopher; sisters, Janet Hall of Morning Sun and Judi (Paul) Delzell of Fulton, Illinois; sister-in-law, Carol Huddle and many nieces and nephews.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandparents; one sister, Cora Maxine Stotlar and two brothers, Jack and Lonnie Hamilton.