Patrol Releases Report on Chain Reaction Crash

One block in Mt. Pleasant’s business district resembled a war zone after several vehicles were damaged as the result of a chain reaction crash. Just before 4 pm Monday emergency responders and law enforcement officers were called the scene on Monroe Street between the intersections with Main and Adams Streets. Douglas Adams of Mount Pleasant was driving west on Monroe behind a vehicle driven by Dale Beckman. As the Beckman vehicle entered the intersection of Adams and Monroe it was hit from behind by the Adams vehicle. Adams had experienced a medical condition and failed to stop at the stop sign. This crash pushed the Beckman vehicle into two cars parked on the north side of Monroe. The Adams car continued west striking three more vehicles that were legally parked on the south side of Monroe before coming to rest near the Main and Monroe Street intersection. Mechanical means were used to extract Beckman from his vehicle and he was transported by ambulance to the Henry County Health Center. Adams complained of pain but was not transported. Adams is being charged with failure to maintain control and failure to obey a stop sign. A building on the north side of Monroe was also damaged during the incident.