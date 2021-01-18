Patricia Mathews Burden

Patricia Mathews Burden, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Pat was born March 21, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, daughter of Guy and Maude (Watts) Mathews. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1955. Pat was united in marriage to Robert F. Burden on September 30, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, where Pat continued to be a member. They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community where Pat worked as Dr. Coles’ dental assistant for 6.5 years and worked at the ASCS office for 5 years. Pat has lived on her family farm all of her life; the farm has been held in her family since 1914. Pat enjoyed boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, mowing and tending to the farm, bird watching, and keeping up with her T.V. shows. She was an excellent cook. Pat looked forward to volunteering at Old Threshers and participated in tractor rides. She enjoyed attending the Mathews family reunions.

Pat is survived by her son Stephen (Dianna) Burden of Mt. Union; daughter, Jane Burden of Asheville, NC; granddaughter Corliss Burden of New London and 2 nieces, Julie (Dave) Wingate of Indianapolis, IN and Joan (Tony) Wilson of Woodstock, VA and their families; family friends Marvin Johanson of Mt. Pleasant and Marilyn Freeman of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son Paul Robert Burden and sister Thelma Ruth Mathews Larson.

According to her wishes her body has been cremated. A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Harmony Bible Church Danville Campus. There will be a private family burial in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. The service will be livestreamed at Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Pat and her family.