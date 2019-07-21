Patricia Elizabeth Hoenig

Patricia Elizabeth Hoenig, 89, of West Point, passed away at 4:30 A.M. Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Madison in Fort Madison.

Born January 6, 1930 at Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Meyers) Krogmeier.

On May 1, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Madison she married Ralph Hoenig. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2005.

Survivors include one brother-in-law David (Helen) Hoenig of West Point. Four sisters-in-law: Gretchen (Lester)

Joachim of Silver Cliff, Wisconsin, Bernadette Cramblit of Fort Madison, Ruth Coffey of Wever, Iowa and Jean Heling of Fort Madison. Also surviving are 32 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Marcella Krogmeier. Three brothers-in-law: Frank Hoenig, Fr Gerald Hoenig and Albert Hoenig.

Pat was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and a past member of the Daughters of Isabella. Pat and Ralph farmed near West Point for many years. She enjoyed fishing, sports, trapping, taking care of her cats and making maple syrup.

Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will meet with friends from 3:30 to 6:00 P.M. There will be a Parish Rosary recited at 4:00 and a Wake Service at 6:00 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. Dennis Hoffman as Celebrant.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Memorials may be made for Masses in Pat and Ralphs name or the West Point American Legion.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with arrangements.