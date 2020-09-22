Patricia Ann “Pat” Ludwig

Patricia Ann “Pat” Ludwig, 81, of Hillsboro and formerly of Ottumwa passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice in her memory.

