Pasture Walk to be Held in Lee County on October 10

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a Pasture Walk on Thursday, October 10 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Event will be held at the Jeff Buford’s Farm in Donnellson, near 1638 230th Street. This event is for anyone interested in learning about soil health, cost share assistance for grazing systems and developing a grazing plan.

In this session Patrick Wall, ISU Extension and Outreach Beef Specialist, will discuss how to develop a grazing plan that works for each individual. Patrick states, “There are so many factors that need to be considered before implementing changes to your grazing system. Just emulating what someone else is doing often doesn’t work.”

Additional speakers are Stacy Prassas and TJ Mathis with NRCS. Prassas will lead the soil health demonstration while Mathis will discuss what cost share assistance can be offered.

This event is free and open to the public. The Harrison Huskies 4-H group will provide a meal. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Whitney Weisinger at the Lee County Extension Office at 319-835-5116 or weisinge@iastate.edu. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 8.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of an educational network supported by Iowa State University, local county governments, and the United States Department of Agriculture. ISU Extension and Outreach works to provide learning opportunities for citizens of Iowa by providing unbiased, research-based information that will improve quality of life.