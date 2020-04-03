Parking Areas to Close April 6 for Water Tower Work

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform everyone that work on the downtown water tower is scheduled to begin again on Monday, April 6. As part of a maintenance program that began last fall, work will be completed on the interior portion of the tower first. The tower exterior will then be power washed and repainted.

Starting on Monday, April 6th the downtown city parking lot between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson Streets will be closed to the public and will remain closed for approximately 30 days, weather permitting. Additional public parking will be closed once the interior tower work is completed.

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities regrets any inconvenience that this planned maintenance project will cause. For questions or additional details, please call our office at 319-385-2121.