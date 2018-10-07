Panther Band 1st at Clark County Contest

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band beat the rain and the rest of the competition in Class 4A as they placed first Saturday night at the Clark County Parade of Champions contest in Kahoka, Missouri.

Besides the first place honor in their class, the band won caption awards for Best Color Guard and Best Drum Majors in Class 4A and the Color Guard took top honors among all schools in the five classes.

Moments after Mount Pleasant’s performance ended the rain came as the final band in the competition, Quincy, was on the field. The evening’s show concluded with an exhibition performance by the host Clark County High School band and the awards ceremony held in the school gym.

The final competition for Mount Pleasant will be at the state marching festival October 13 at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, with a performance time of 1:00 pm. Eighteen bands will be performing at this district site. Davenport Central will be serving as host school.