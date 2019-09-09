P.E.O. Sisterhood Celebrates 150th Anniversary at Iowa Wesleyan

A monumental celebration will occur this week on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University. The P.E.O. Sisterhood, which was founded in 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan, will celebrate its 150th anniversary. Over 700 guests are expected to visit P.E.O.’s preserved birthplace at IW and the historic Mount Pleasant, P.E.O.’s hometown from Tuesday, September 10 thru Sunday, September 15.

Guests will tour historical P.E.O. Sisterhood sites on campus and throughout Mount Pleasant each day.

Today, P.E.O. has grown from that small group of seven to more than 230,000 members in chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, with headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. As of 2019, this organization has provided over $340 million in educational loans, grants, and scholarships for women around the world. Let’s congratulate this significant organization as they celebrate 150 years of educating women and encouraging women to achieve their highest aspirations.

For more information on the history of the P.E.O. Sisterhood at Iowa Wesleyan, go to https://www.peointernational.org/birthplace.