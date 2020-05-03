Owner of Mount Pleasant Business Dies in House Fire

Country Charm owner Sherry Lynn Bertsch and 66-year-old Michael Lee Shannan died early Saturday morning in a house Fire on Wayland Road. According to the Washington County Communications Office, at 2:30 a.m. emergency officials were notified of a house fire at 2687 Wayland Road, south of Washington near the Coppock Road turnoff. The Washington and Wayland Fire Departments responded to the scene along with the Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s personnel, Washington Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s office.