OWI Arrest

On May 29, 2020, at approximately 1:57AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Audrey Jean Engler (20 years of age) of Burlington, Iowa, stating she had driven her vehicle down into the median portion of the roadway and needed help to turn it back around to drive back to Burlington. Audrey had been driving a black, 2013, Nissan Versa. After an investigation, it was found that Audrey was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Audrey was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Audrey was charged with Operating While Under the Influence First Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor. She was also given a citation for Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person 18-19-20 Years of Age First Offense.