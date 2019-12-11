OWI Arrest

On December 6, 2019, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle blocking part of the roadway at the intersection of 235th Street and Franklin Avenue west of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that the vehicle was occupied by a female driver. She was identified as Misty Dawn Thomas (31 years of age) of Hillsboro, Iowa. It was determined Misty was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Henry Count Jail. Misty was subsequently charged with Operating While Under the Influence Second Offense (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and Driving While License was Denied or Revoked (Serious Misdemeanor). She was also given citations for Stopping on Paced Part of Highway, Open Container – Driver 21 Years Old & Older, and No Valid Driver’s License.