OWI Arrest

On July 23rd, 2019, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 130th Street and South Locust Street in Winfield. A roadside investigation into operating while intoxicated was conducted. Eric Andrews, 25 of Yarmouth, was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor and cited for speed.