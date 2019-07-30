OWI and Other Charges

On July 28, 2019, at approximately 3:27AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black Jeep for a non-functioning tail lamp near the intersection of 170th Street and U.S. Highway 218 north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that the driver, Efrain Miranda Sanchez (30 years old) of Davenport, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Efrain was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Efrain was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence Second Offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Efrain was also given a citation for Open Container – Driver 21 Years of Age and Older. He was also given a written warning for the non-functioning tail lamp.