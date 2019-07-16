Otis R. Henkle, Jr. (final arrangements)

Otis R. Henkle, Jr, 60, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Emergency Room of the Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Kim Henkle, which will be determined at a later date. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com