Orlo Moehle

Orlo Moehle, 89, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Stockport passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Friends may call after 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant or to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwmurphyfuneralandmonuments.com

