One Person Injured in Saturday Night Incident

On September 19, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of male subject with a head injury resulting from a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 Grid of Old Highway 34 in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident. The male sustained a head injury requiring him to be life flighted from the scene.

The accident investigation was handled by the Iowa State Patrol. Another investigation was started by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office from the call into a juvenile underage drinking party. From this three juveniles were charged and released to their parents for Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during this incident by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Midwest Ambulance, Henry County Ambulance, Mount Pleasant Fire, and Med Force.