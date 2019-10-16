One Injured in Tuesday Afternoon Accident

Tuesday afternoon at about 2:30 the Mount Pleasant Police were called to the intersection of East Mapleleaf Drive and North Beavers Drive to investigate a two vehicle crash. Michelle Frank of Mount Pleasant was coming to a stop to make a left hand turn with the right of way. A pickup truck driven by Dale Ritz of Bonaparte came up behind the Frank car but didn’t see that Frank was turning left. The pickup hit the car from behind. Frank complained of a neck injury and was taken by to the Henry County Health Center. Ritz was cited for failure to stop within an assured clear distance.