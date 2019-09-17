Officers Involved in Shooting Identified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has conducted the interviews of the law enforcement officers involved in the September 11, 2019, shooting of Caleb Daniel Peterson. Three officers have been identified as having discharged their weapons in the direction of Peterson. Peterson sustained one gunshot wound. Said wound was to the mid torso which resulted in his death. The two officers and one deputy are:

Burlington Police Officer Tyler Henning

Burlington Police Officer Nathan Crooks

Des Moines County Sergeant Kevin Glendening

All three are cooperating with the investigation. Per office policy, the Des Moines County Attorney referred the review of the investigation to the Attorney General’s office. The investigation continues and once completed, the findings will be submitted to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.