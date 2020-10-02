October 12 Temporary Road Closure

Concrete patching repairs and bridge work on the northbound U.S. 218/Iowa 27 to the westbound U.S. 34 ramp (exit 45) in Mount Pleasant requires temporarily closing the roadway to traffic beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 5 Office.

During this temporary road closure, motorists will be directed to use an official detour route (see map) by exiting U.S. 218 at westbound Business U.S. 218 (exit 42B) and continuing westbound on Business U.S. 34 to Grand Avenue.

Repairs are expected to take up to two days and may vary depending on weather and other conditions.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

