OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company to Donate Thousands of Dollars to Local School Districts

– In the wake of the recent health pandemic, OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company will donate $9,000 to three school districts in Lee County. The company split the overall donation between the Keokuk Community School District, Fort Madison Community School District and Central Lee Community School District, with each district receiving $3,000.

“Since we first broke ground in Lee County nearly eight years ago, OCI Iowa Fertilizer has been committed to the southeast Iowa community and helping support the critical work being done by local educators, health care professionals, and public safety leaders,” said Darrell Allman, Managing Director for Iowa Fertilizer Company. “With the recent health pandemic, we understand that public schools are confronting a wide range of new challenges. We hope our donation will help teachers with the purchase of critical supplies they need to continue offering their students high-quality instruction.”

Iowa Fertilizer Company will deliver the checks as the school year officially kicks off this month.