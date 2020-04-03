Now Six Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Henry County

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.