Notice of Early Voting & Absentee Ballot Mailing in Henry County

Early Voting begins October 5th through November 2nd Monday thru Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday October 24th & 31st in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of the Henry County Courthouse signs will be posted. Please bring your Driver’s License or Non-Operator ID. Masks are not required but will be available along with hand sanitizer and rubber gloves if wanted.

Absentee Ballots will be mailed out beginning October 5th thru October 24th if you have requested a ballot by mail you should vote it and return by one of the following methods:

Mail it back as postage is provided, must be postmarked on or before November 2 nd .

. Put in the locked drop box outside the back door of the courthouse as it is checked several times daily.

Bring it to the Auditor’s office.

Should you lose your ballot or never receive it in the mail or have any other questions regarding your ballot, come into the Auditors Office or call 385-0756. As No one will be denied the right to vote. The reason for this is, all ballots must be accounted for whether mailed out or handed out at the polls.

All regular polling locations will be open on Election Day November 3rd from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. Please bring a form of identification. Masks are not required but will be provided along with rubber gloves and hand sanitizer.