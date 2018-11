North Pole Express Tickets Still Available

Midwest Central Railroad announces that there are still plenty of tickets left available for the North Pole Express! The dates for this popular winter event in Mt. Pleasant are November 24 and 25, December 1 & 2 and December 8 & 9. Tickets are $25 per person, 18 months and younger are free. Get them today while you still can by going to

https://mcrr.brownpapertickets.com/