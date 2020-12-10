Norma P. Olson

Norma P. Olson, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Norma Jeanne Peterson was born on November 21, 1925, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Swedish immigrant Fredolf and Bertha (Swanson) Peterson. She graduated from Augustana College and taught Physical Education in Geneseo, IL. She was united in marriage to Harold W. Olson on June 10, 1951 in Rock Island, Illinois.

The couple returned to Olson’s family farm in Iowa and Norma became a farm wife and mother. She was a very active member of the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, led the Luther League group with her husband, taught Confirmation classes and served as the Church Treasurer. Norma was a charter member and treasurer of the Swedish Heritage Society. She was a board member of Planned Parenthood of Southeast Iowa. Norma and her husband Harold were very active in a number of farming organizations such as the local Farm Bureau and various ISU Extension committees. She enjoyed camping, outdoor activities, bowling, decoupage, golf (she was the Ladies Club Champion at Twin Lakes). Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

In spite of the many challenges Norma faced in the last decade, she remained cheerful and friendly. When someone would ask her how she was doing, she would frequently respond “Much better after seeing you!”

Norma will be deeply missed by her children, Jeff (Gayle) Olson of Winfield and Christopher (Lisa) Olson of Tiffin; grandchildren, Kinsey Olson Sovern, Torey Olson, Ian Olson, Nicole (Justin) Payne and Ashley (Taylor) Miles; great-grandchildren; Riley Sovern; James, Cameron and Adelyn Payne; Tya, Roman and Zephaniah Miles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Elaine Peterson and Ruth Johnston; and Australian exchange student, Andrew Balcomb.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attendees will be limited to fifteen people at a time and must wear masks. Memorials may be directed to the Swedish Heritage Society or the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church Organ Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservices.com. Those who attend the services must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols for everyone’s safety. Some chairs will be provided at the graveside service but attendees are also welcome to bring their own if they wish.