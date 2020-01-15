Noreen Ruth Gilbert

Noreen Ruth Gilbert, 74, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson, Iowa.

She was born on July 21, 1945, the daughter of Julius W. and Viola L. (Folk) Johnson in Plainwell, Michigan. On August 31, 1968, Noreen married Richard Gilbert in Otsego, Michigan.

Noreen is survived by her husband: Richard; three daughters: Cynthia N. Murphree of Farmington, Iowa, Kelly Jo Aicher (Shawn McClelland) of Ainsworth, Iowa and Melissa K. (Lamoyne) Westerbeck of Bonaparte, Iowa; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two grandsons.

Noreen attended the First Baptist Church in Farmington. She was a member of the Pioneer Historical Society and served on the Farmington Arts Council and the Farmington Library Board. Noreen enjoyed baking, going on shopping trips with the girls, eating at Pizza Ranch and Chong Garden, reading the Bible, Christmas, cooking family dinners and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Above all, Noreen loved spending time with her family.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, with Pastor Chad Welch officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.